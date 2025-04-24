Perhaps the most blatant, in-your-face, oligarchic wealth-grab/theft of middle class resources, earnings & futures, may - MAY - have come to an end.

The [World Economic] Forum’s “brand” is cloaked in high-minded rhetoric —“public-private cooperation,” “inclusive capitalism,” “sustainable futures”— but with help from WEF insiders and the Wall Street Journal, the public is discovering that the “non-profit” looks a lot more like a high-society influence laundromat, a finishing school for unelected technocrats, and a networking club where moral posturing masks financial extraction. The real sustainability was always the sustainability of the long con.

This idiocy REALLY needs to end. And it won’t until the People leave Blofeld & his pussycat Klaus & his wife atop the smokestack.

If you want to know the ONE thing that has caused - not contributed to, caused- the devolution of society across Western democracies, it is this:

We refuse consequences for poor behavior: we refuse to punish lawbreakers.

Whether it’s Bill lying about Monica in the Oval Office, Hilary lying about Benghazi, Brennan & Clapper lying to Congress, FISA knowingly accepting fraudulent submissions, Berger stealing from the National Archives, Lerner illegally using the IRS, Obama & Holder running guns to Mexico, GW & GHW Bush starting undeclared wars, Nuland overthrowing foreign governments, Biden blowing-up energy pipelines, Biden & Mayorkas committing, literally, millions of felonies at what we once referred to with a straight face as “our border,” criminal punks knifing student scholar-athletes, or the globalists stealing our future, we need public hangings to come back into favor.

We MUST require consequences for bad behavior.

A society under law must enforce the law.

The more egregious the violation, the more painful and permanent the enforcement must be.

If we can’t deport violent gangbangers, hang them. If we can’t imprison serial perjurers… hang them. If we can’t stop presidents from unconstitutionally waging war, illegally opening borders or destroying global infrastructure ...

If “our” government won’t do what we hired it to do, we’ll have to do it ourselves, because it needs to be done. If we didn’t want it to be done, we wouldn’t have passed laws to do it.

… It is OUR government …

And “our” government is not doing it.

“The law is reason free from passion.” - Aristotle.

Our law must be reason free from empathy, which is just feminized passion.

Legislatures write laws. They do not make carve-outs for empathetic responses to individual cases, for that is a government of men, not a government of law. And no one can be above the law.

With Trump we - finally - are at a juncture in which a leader is acting under the law and demanding our government do the same; a juncture between what we’ve been for decades, and what we must be if liberty, prosperity, freedom … and the Rule of Law … are to survive.

… and a lot of bastards who have been destroying society by breaking our laws, opening our borders, excusing the raping and murdering of our women and children … destroying our kids’ futures … need to be hanged.

And if we must disenfranchise our most vulnerable people to protect themselves and society from their own weaponized empathy, then we must.

