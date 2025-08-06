In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2d

Both sides want to increase their political power, and the Democrats, knowing they can't stop the bill, chose to leave and prevent a vote on a quorum problem. Smart of them, they can't win so prevent the other side from winning. It would be easy to condemn them, however I can see Republicans doing the same thing if the situation were reversed. The major parties believe differently, but they're prone to acting the same.

This is a problem that needs a national solution, and I would venture that eligibility to vote in federal elections could be used as a lever to cause this conversation to be had. Example - the district in your example does not comply with the rules. Why can't the feds simply say the district does not comply, therefore it cannot participate in federal elections? The conversation needs to not only determine who may vote, but how districts are defined so that one party or the other cannot gain an advantage by creative districting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture