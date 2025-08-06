As most of us know, several TX legislators, all Democrats, unhappy that they didn’t win the election and so don’t hold the TX legislature, have childishly bailed out of their State, their job, their duty, and their constituents to deny the TX Legislature a quorum that might pass a bill they don’t like.

The common, admittedly derogatory appellation for those fleeing their duties is “Fleebaggers,” based on the “carpetbaggers” of post-Civil War fame, Yankees (mostly) who came into formerly Confederate States to take immoral and often illegal advantage of the defeated. In this case, the fleebaggers are the defeated, using questionably legal tactics to take immoral and often illegal advantage of the Texas voters. As the TX governor has declared their flight illegal and issued arrest warrants to bring them home to do the job for which Texans elected them, I’ll go with “illegal.” “Immoral” is a given.

The issue is apportionment and gerrymandering, which is the process by which the party that wins a State election allocates political power. If Democrats didn’t believe in gerrymandering, we wouldn’t see Democrat Districts drawn like this:

Yes, that’s a single, Democrat-drawn congressional District. It represents not only one House seat, but also one Electoral College vote.

The argument used by the fleebaggers is that TX can only redistrict following the decennial census, next due in 2030. The argument of the current TX government is that this is not true and so they want to redistrict now; this is what the bill is about on which the Democrats are preventing a quorum.

The fact of the matter is that nothing in the Constitution nor current law prohibits a State from redistricting at other times (see the Evenwell link, below), as long as federal requirements are met, primarily, the “one man, one vote” standard. States must review Districts after a census but can do so whenever they want.

The current TX governor is correct, and the fleebaggers just whiny adolescents who were unable to convince the voters to elect them in the majority. As the Lightbringer noted, “Elections have consequences.”

Had Democrats won the TX legislature, and been bright enough to redistrict between the census, doubtless TX would have more Districts like the above, Democrat, District in Maryland. But Democrats did not win and now are just trying to overturn the preferences expressed by TX voters. “Democracy dies in Democrats.”

One... what, one vote?

There is, however, a much bigger subject at-issue: apportionment, that of how the “one-man, one-vote” standard of the 14the Amendment is implemented. The population of a District and how that population is counted has, unfortunately, never been finally determined, regardless of suits before SCOTUS and differences between States. (More on this in the Evenwell link.) If one of the several arguments in this regard were finalized, the redistricting arguments still would happen but would be contained by that decision. (If redistricting were standardized and current technology applied, the entire issue could be back-burnered. More on that below.)

So redistricting and when are the items at-issue in the illegal flight from duty of the TX Democrats.

This is a much larger issue that also is impacted by – and impacts – redistricting: Who is counted? Contrary to popular opinion and seemingly “common knowledge” by Republican leadership who ought to know better, Biden’s illegals were flown in to affect the census and move rural Red Districts (and Electoral College votes) to metro Blue. While the actions of governors Desantis and Abbott in flying illegals to Democrat States were entertaining, those actions worked against their own States insofar as the census and House representation and the Electoral College are concerned. If those governors were thinking, they’d have moved those illegals into solid Red Districts and taken the fiscal hit until the census, resulting in more Red and fewer Blue House Districts and Electoral College votes. (And then deported them…)

Democrat leadership could not care less how those illegals vote, whether they are allowed to vote, etc. Heck, they might all vote Republican; Hispanics seem to be trending that way.

It doesn’t matter. The issue is apportionment and the Electoral College. Stuff enough illegals into a Blue District – and you get another Blue District. Ensure they don’t vote - as Republicans are demanding - and the additional Blue Districts and Electoral College votes are assured based on the current voting pattern of the Blue District into which the illegals are settled. Where do these new Blue Districts come from? Red Districts: You only get 435.

Does anyone think that cramming a few hundred thousand illegals into Houston or Los Angeles or Chicago would be for the benefit of the illegals? Or to split a few solid-Blue Districts into many solid-Blue Districts, each created by terminating a Red District?

Because of the massive influx of illegals brought in illegally by the “No one is above the law” crowd to ensure democracy dies in the darkness of illegally altering apportionment, several cries have gone up about apportioning only on voters, rather than on “persons.”

The problem here is that, in the most recent SCOTUS case on this issue, Evenwell, with concurring – but separate – opinions by Thomas and Alito, in which Evenwell sued Abbott (TX again) claiming that the one-man, one-vote standard required counting and apportioning only on voters…. Evenwell... lost.

But not because a State cannot count only voters; States can count various ways and some – Hawaii is quoted in the holding – count only voters. California counts differently than other States, as do some of the New England States. But that decision is up to the State. The TX State Constitution does not make this distinction; hence, it counts “persons,” illegals and legals, children and adults. The Federal Constitution is not definitive on who is counted; it is up to each State.

This is a huge problem for those of us preferring that only voters get to decide how our votes are allocated, and who know that one-voter-one-vote is the only way not to dilute our representation and our vote. Coming to a national decision, however, arriving and one-voter-one-vote, would require amending the Federal Constitution to put that definition into play. Since Blue States would never agree to this (they would lose seats, Electoral College votes, and political power), and 37 States are required to amend the Constitution, this will never happen.

It’s up to citizens in Red States to get their State constitutions changed. Which ought to be easier. If the TX State Constitution held counting only voters for apportionment, the entire brouhaha would not be happening. And Biden or any future D president would not be flying in millions of illegals in a power grab, which is what it is all about.

But if Red States change to count only voters, they will lose Districts (and Electoral College votes) to Blue States counting non-voters. This really requires a national solution.

New ways of redistricting

How to draw District lines has been a problem from the start. They are to be contiguous and compact and have a population with no more than (about) an 8% deviation in population from other Districts. As you can see from the Maryland District above, the “compact” recommendation is not met – and no one cares as both sides do this.

Instead, geomapping software could be used as follows after each census.

Start in the corner of a State, said corner moving clockwise or counterclockwise at each subsequent census. Add the closest contiguous zip code populations, keeping the District as compact as possible (probably spiraling contiguous zips), until the current population of a District (about 700K today) is reached, close that District and move in a clockwise (or counterclockwise) direction to the next zip code, add zips until the District population is reached, rinse and repeat.

One of the major areas of disgust in the current methods of assigning Districts is that rural and metro often are combined. Since no one in a metro understands the needs of everyone in a rural, the primary purpose of Districts and the Electoral College – to ensure representation of local interests in national issues and elections – is not met. Using the above process would fix this. We would have no more “salamander” – shaped Districts (from which the word “gerrymander” originated), would meet local concerns, and not get in these childish arguments with elected officials bailing out on the duties given them by the voters.

The problem with this is that too many currently safe seats – those in which the current R or D will never be deposed but by another R or D – would vanish. And the Swamp can’t have that. Why do you think we keep returning the same idiots to Congress again and again and again…?

Timing is everything

With the recent (this week) probable overturning of race-based Districts, now would be the perfect time for a national discussion - a real one - about redistricting.

