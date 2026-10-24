In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar
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“It seems America may be on the verge of choosing between the always-failing, mass-murdering, middle-class-annihilating communism that murdered over 150,000,000 human beings last century, and the religion political totalitarianism that has murdered through jihad 270,000,000 human beings across 1,400 years; 22 people per hour, every hour, for a millennium-and-a-half.”

This single paragraph is the warning every young adult should heed. Marxism and Islam are both totalitarian forms of government.

Both abhor any form of opposition, as indicated by the 420 million dead.

Whichever of these two political movements dominates, the opponent will either convert or face death.

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