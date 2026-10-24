It is not possible to read this piece by the well-regarded QTR without finding it a metaphor for what we were, what we’ve lost, and where we are going.

For every reference to Apple, one of the truly great and innovative corporations in history, substitute “Western Civilization,” the only truly great and innovative civilization mankind has produced in our hundreds of millennia of history.

But that strategy comes with its own questions. If the most important intelligence running on an iPhone increasingly comes from somebody else’s models, how much of the economic value will Apple ultimately capture?

Substitute, and it becomes:

But that strategy comes with its own questions. If the freedom and liberty that are the birthright of Western Civilization increasingly comes from somebody else’s models, how much of the future will Western Civilization ultimately capture?

Again:

A company doesn’t have to implode to become a serious problem for shareholders. Sometimes all that has to happen is for investors to stop believing it’s infallible.

Becomes

A civilization doesn’t have to implode to become a serious problem for its population. Sometimes all that has to happen is for citizens to stop believing it’s infallible.

It’s increasingly difficult to believe that the various populations of the civilized world have not “stop[ped] believing it’s infallible.”

Our “educators” propagandize our fallibility daily while extolling none of the successes and progress - moral and material - that, uniquely, are ours.

We see it daily in the rejection of freedom by jailing those daring to say - even “privately” to one another - that the emperor has no clothes.

We see it in Christians being arrested and jailed for silent prayer on a street corner bothering no one, as the conquering civilization, by the hundreds, blocks traffics, emergency vehicles, pedestrians by laying down their rugs and prostrating themselves on busy roads in a somehow-protected show of dominance over our people, our freedom and our laws. In our country.

We see it in the complacency accepting the existential lie by our elites that they are not intent on replacing us, that importing millions of uncivilized, savage, slave-holding, honor-killing, female-mutilating-and-imprisoning lethally misogynistic barbarians will not have and are not having a material and grossly negative effect on our lives, our futures, our freedoms, our women and girls, our children.

We see it daily in the lies, misrepresentations and omissions in informing us about our world by a media that cares nothing for the truth, and in those insisting on accepting their narrative as gospel.

It’s not just aware citizens looking around and wondering why only one person of note is trying to save speech and liberty by buying the digital town square to keep it free, and now seems ready to create a global comms network and access device/phone to help us stay free, coincidentally and simultaneously a mortal threat to both Apple and the globalist elites so intent on the destruction of civilization - and those of us within it.

It’s that we see people with whom we have trusted our freedom, our security, and the future of our country and the liberty of our children - the Obamas, Comeys, Brennans, Slotkins, Kellys, the thousands, evidently, of General Officers, Admirals, intelligence chiefs and their senior staffs, teachers to whom we entrust the freedom and education of our children - have chosen to become enemies of that freedom and of our children.

The curtain has been pulled back. And we find there is no freedom or liberty behind it.

Those of us with children, “hostages to the future,” who care about how we got to liberty and that we are able to pass our freedoms, our liberty, our prosperity, our honor to our children - of whom we have fewer every year - increasingly must choose between frustration of a civilization so well designed and engineered but neglected and attacked from within, and our now becoming less instead of more, of failing not only to keep up, but to stay in-place, importing bad designs from second- and third-rate “civilizations” rather than continuing to produce new, unique and valuable additions to our world and continuing our heritage of innovation. Just as is Apple.

We inexplicably are choosing to become nothing more than complacent sheep to those to whom we, evidently willingly, are placidly giving away what we and our ancestors produced and defended for thousands of years.

Maybe Apple will rediscover that discipline. But the stock market has already given Apple considerably more than the benefit of the doubt. At 40 times earnings, investors are paying for continued greatness as though it were practically guaranteed, even as the company’s recent product decisions give us increasingly legitimate reasons to question that assumption.

And the finality of

Maybe Western Civilization will rediscover that discipline. But the free citizenry has already given our elites and rulers considerably more than the benefit of the doubt. At $40 trillion in a debt growing at over $1T a year - while squandering our freedom and security, citizens are paying for continued greatness as though it were practically guaranteed, even as our recent governance decisions give us increasingly legitimate reasons to question that assumption.

The original design and engineering capability are still there. But through the complacency of those of us knowing it’s our primary operating system for freedom, yet unwilling to acknowledge the loss of expertise and care by those we trust to ensure it remains the best example of what we, as a people and civilization can do and provide, with so many engineering our downfall instead of our continuing climb to greatness... we are choosing to lose our luster, our value to mankind.

It seems America may be on the verge of choosing between the always-failing, mass-murdering, middle-class-annihilating communism that murdered over 150,000,000 human beings last century, and the religion political totalitarianism that has murdered through jihad 270,000,000 human beings across 1,400 years; 22 people per hour, every hour, for a millennium-and-a-half.

Though often mis-attributed to Churchill, it was Abba Eban, an Israeli politician and diplomat who, in 1967, delivered a speech at the United Nations which included an instance of the expression:

The question is whether there is any reason to believe that such a new era may yet come to pass. If I am sanguine on this point, it is because of a conviction that men and nations do behave wisely once they have exhausted all other alternatives.

Perhaps we will “behave wisely” now; the midterms and 2028 will tell. Perhaps we “have exhausted all other alternatives” and will return to the engineering and re-engineering of liberty that made us the greatest civilization ever to grace the world.

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