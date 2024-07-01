It’s easy – facile – to say these constant sexual assaults must stop. But to stop them, one must understand why they began and why they continue.

This assault and murder of a young woman attempting an illegal migration to Europe happened for the same reason Ms. Laken Riley was murdered, that the rapes & sex trafficking of women – and little girls – crossing our southern border are happening, that women and girls are being raped and murdered across Europe and America by illegals of a different culture:

Empathy for “Those poor immigrants” has opened the borders of the First World to people ideologically rejecting, and so unable and unwilling to abide by, behaviors we expect and – should be – demanding. At the point of a gun, if and as necessary.

Who is harmed most? Do you read the news? Women.

How is this empathy expressed politically? By voting for the left. Who votes overwhelmingly left out of empathy? Women.

Who votes out of empathy for trannies and then complains of dangling men in their locker rooms and pools destroying a lifetime of 4:00am wake-up calls and missing growing up with normal social activities, for training … and is told to “Shut up,” when they do so? Women.

Who provides the empathetic vote to decarcerate thugs and skip cash bail, putting on the street those who have - and then again - prey on our most vulnerable and valuable people: women and children? Women.

Who are those attempting immigration to the first world? Often it is those wishing an opportunity to work hard and get ahead; exactly the people needed in the Third World for them to progress. Before “Joe Biden” began illegally paying illegals to come here and then put them on the dole, this was entirely the case. Now? Not so much. Who voted-in “Joe Biden?” Women.

Women vote for the party destroying them. Every lefty voter, which includes 77% of single and 60% of married women in America, votes to strip the Third World of needed talent and to import people harming… women.

A friend, a Harvard Law grad and career attorney, notes: “I would say it more specifically— liberal women vote for the party literally raping and murdering them.”

Close the damn border – obey the law – and these rapes, murders and sex trafficking won’t happen. Close the damn borders and incarcerate the thugs and women can again be safe and secure on our streets and in our cities and towns, and the talent and motivation of these immigrants to get-ahead can be expressed in and to the benefit of their home countries.

Women are our most valuable people. We cannot survive without them.

But the question is getting more obvious and urgent with every rape and murder:

Will we survive their enfranchisement?

Share