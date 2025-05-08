Andrew, Pedos, Organ Harvesters and our Future
Will we quit accepting this evil anytime soon?
So Prince Andrew, again, is being accused - it sure seems legitimately - of being a rank pedophile. This is so far beyond acceptable that it’s difficult to process. Why, exactly, hasn’t he, at minimum, been thrown out of polite society and his royal position?
A mature society would execute pedophiles immediately. A Harvard Med study decades ago - when Harvard still was a respected school - concluded that pedos cannot be cured. Which means that if we gave a damn about our kids and our future, pedos would be executed with a bullet to the head, preferably on their way out of the courtroom ($0.25), having been found guilty by a jury of their peers, rather than locking them up for a few years at $50K per year and then letting them out to ruin the lives of more children?
And Ukraine is looking not only as though it’s the money laundry for our rulers - Pelosi, Kerry, Biden, and who knows how many others - but also the home of America’s treaty-violating bioweapons labs, child sex trafficking, organ harvesting… so we’re defending those evils with our debt, because...? Just nuke the place and end this never-ending absurd war. (Had Vlad just nuked the place at the start, a helluva lot fewer people would have been killed, maimed, wounded, had their lives destroyed.)
A mature society would NEVER allow organ harvesting. See above for the appropriate response from the courtroom.
A mature society would have a media that would report this criminal behavior immediately, regardless of consequence (because, in a mature society, the penalty for not doing so would be far greater than any opprobrium for doing so).
The West, as ruled by our current elites, is nowhere near being a mature society. It’s evil ascendant. Do you remember ANY of this crap as a kid? I sure don’t.
At what point will we have had enough of bioweapons and pandemics, of pedophiles, organ harvesters, money laundering by our elected “public servants,” (LOL), of POC running wild (NY: 96% of violent criminals & 96% of the victims of violent criminals are Persons Of Color), and our rulers doing jack shit about the violence visited on, and expecting to be accepted by, the people of the West?
Because I’ve about had enough of this crap. And I have less than no interest in leaving behind for my kids a society accepting this accelerating violence and evil.
How about you?
I also am tired of the excuses and want immediate punishment for pedophiles. If they can't be cured they must either be neutralized or removed. I know of no method of curing pedophilia, and as you mention, Harvard said it can't -- back when Harvard was worth listening to. If there's no hope of reform the solution is removal, as in from the gene pool and life
.
As to the crime problems, zero tolerance for criminals -- all of them -- and deportation for those who are not here legally. When you import people from societies that have no respect for life or the law, you get what you bring - thanks Brandon - and the solution is removing them from the country, root and branch.
As to those illegals who have been here long enough to become part of the community, haven't had any problems with the law, and are productive residents, allow them to announce who they are and self-deport, but get them into the line for legal reentry. They still need to leave, however they should be allowed to come back.
Anyone deported by the government should never be allowed back in the US. They are career criminals and we don't need or want them.
As to the pervert Royal, bury him in a fire ant hill and pour honey on him. Keep doing that until he's cured or dead. That's a fair return for his heinous crimes.