So Prince Andrew, again, is being accused - it sure seems legitimately - of being a rank pedophile. This is so far beyond acceptable that it’s difficult to process. Why, exactly, hasn’t he, at minimum, been thrown out of polite society and his royal position?

A mature society would execute pedophiles immediately. A Harvard Med study decades ago - when Harvard still was a respected school - concluded that pedos cannot be cured. Which means that if we gave a damn about our kids and our future, pedos would be executed with a bullet to the head, preferably on their way out of the courtroom ($0.25), having been found guilty by a jury of their peers, rather than locking them up for a few years at $50K per year and then letting them out to ruin the lives of more children?

And Ukraine is looking not only as though it’s the money laundry for our rulers - Pelosi, Kerry, Biden, and who knows how many others - but also the home of America’s treaty-violating bioweapons labs, child sex trafficking, organ harvesting… so we’re defending those evils with our debt, because...? Just nuke the place and end this never-ending absurd war. (Had Vlad just nuked the place at the start, a helluva lot fewer people would have been killed, maimed, wounded, had their lives destroyed.)

A mature society would NEVER allow organ harvesting. See above for the appropriate response from the courtroom.

A mature society would have a media that would report this criminal behavior immediately, regardless of consequence (because, in a mature society, the penalty for not doing so would be far greater than any opprobrium for doing so).

The West, as ruled by our current elites, is nowhere near being a mature society. It’s evil ascendant. Do you remember ANY of this crap as a kid? I sure don’t.

At what point will we have had enough of bioweapons and pandemics, of pedophiles, organ harvesters, money laundering by our elected “public servants,” (LOL), of POC running wild (NY: 96% of violent criminals & 96% of the victims of violent criminals are Persons Of Color), and our rulers doing jack shit about the violence visited on, and expecting to be accepted by, the people of the West?

Because I’ve about had enough of this crap. And I have less than no interest in leaving behind for my kids a society accepting this accelerating violence and evil.

How about you?

Share