In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
18h

I also am tired of the excuses and want immediate punishment for pedophiles. If they can't be cured they must either be neutralized or removed. I know of no method of curing pedophilia, and as you mention, Harvard said it can't -- back when Harvard was worth listening to. If there's no hope of reform the solution is removal, as in from the gene pool and life

.

As to the crime problems, zero tolerance for criminals -- all of them -- and deportation for those who are not here legally. When you import people from societies that have no respect for life or the law, you get what you bring - thanks Brandon - and the solution is removing them from the country, root and branch.

As to those illegals who have been here long enough to become part of the community, haven't had any problems with the law, and are productive residents, allow them to announce who they are and self-deport, but get them into the line for legal reentry. They still need to leave, however they should be allowed to come back.

Anyone deported by the government should never be allowed back in the US. They are career criminals and we don't need or want them.

As to the pervert Royal, bury him in a fire ant hill and pour honey on him. Keep doing that until he's cured or dead. That's a fair return for his heinous crimes.

© 2025 Alexander Scipio
