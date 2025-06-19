In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
The killing of the corruption at USAID is a positive step toward getting government spending under control. The fact that it cuts off DNC funding is a lagniappe.

The claims that people will die as a result of the cuts assumes that I am willing to part with my hard-earned dollars to support someone I don't know in a place I don't care about. Did USAID help the hurricane victims in North Carolina? No? Then I don't care.

Your question about infantiliization has an easy answer - look at Europe's lack of capability to defend itself as a result of being supported by their Uncle Sam. Same end result. With no weaning comes eternal dependence, and being the world's sugar daddy is not what I want for the US.

Maybe if these Democrat drones actually had to take care of the problems they want to start or continue, they'd fold up into a fetal position and cry for mama. That's the result of acting on feelz and not on thoughts.

