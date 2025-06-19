Normally I address this kind of idiocy in various comments, but it’s become so widespread that addressing it to a broader audience seems worthwhile.

Some guy has the angry sadz because the adults pulled the plug on USAID* and so people are starving and dying of diseases.

After expressing his tolerance to my approval of draining USAID by telling me to jump off a tall building, and taking the time to DM me to call me names and suggest physiological impossibilities I should try, he continued with (so far):

Here is just one source and one statistic. This was reiterated in a congressional hearing btw: Center for Global Development: A New York Times report, citing this think tank, estimated that USAID cuts could lead to 3 million deaths within a year, including 1.6 million from HIV/AIDS, 550,000 from lack of food aid, and 1 million from reduced TB and malaria prevention.

Not sure what his point is, or why I’m supposed to care to the extent that I agree to having my earnings unconstitutionally spent on those other than my family and country, but it seems about half the country - and certainly this ignoramus - needs the record set straight. (Don’t these same people argue that the planet needs fewer humans?)

Is his point that we must feed the world? Why?

Are these people even aware that foreign aid is not among the enumerated powers, so is unconstitutional? Why not?

Or that we have a system of limited (by those same enumerated powers) government under the rule of law, and not unlimited authoritarianism under the rule of man? Did they miss civics class in school, or go to school in Portland or California?

Or that empathy is not a governing construct?

If these people want to feed and provide healthcare for the world, they should get an amendment passed to allow it.

Then let us all know where, with a $37T debt, we’re going to get the money to do so - and why poor choices by other countries (socialism - always leading to starvation; the refusal to adopt the capitalism that has lifted billions out of poverty; the refusal to govern under the rule of law, the carrying capacity of those countries, etc.), are something Americans are responsible for alleviating, even if - and it’s a big if - those conditions even can be alleviated in countries refusing to adopt capitalism and the rule of law…

… and, once we’ve started feeding them, is there an “exit strategy,” or do we keep them infantilized and under our wing forever?

If he believes the people getting food aid are too stupid to feed themselves, he should just say so.

Or - if he really cares - he can setup his own GoFundMe to feed & medicate Africa, measuring agreement with his positions by the amount of money donated.

When these people can address the above, I’ll be all ears. Until then their time might best be spent understanding our form of government.

And our time will best be spent ignoring them until they grow up.

*And remember, USAID was basically a Democrat money laundry, as well-summarized by the excellent Coffee & Covid substacker, Jeff Childers:

The scheme worked like this: USAID (and other agencies) generously funded NGOs, whose well-paid activist officers sent large donations back to Democrats, keeping the whole sordid subterfuge afloat. But all that sweet taxpayer laundry money that the Democrats were hoovering up to fund their ongoing operations vanished overnight.

