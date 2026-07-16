In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
5h

What the hell was the end goal of the Democrat Covid-19 debacle? Was it to rig the 2020 election, take control of the country and turn America into another autocratic communist shithole? If so, the treasonous bastards damned near succeeded with their abuse of our Bill of Rights and their total control of the Biden administration which clearly attempted to “fundamentally transform America,” as newly elected President Barak Hussein Obama promised he would do back in 2009.

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