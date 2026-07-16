I posted previously a piece discussing the book, Moving Beyond the Covid-19 Lies. If Covid interests you at all, the findings and studies presented in this detailed yet accessible book will, as well. Below are mostly pulls from this book that I have found fascinating, and some commentary linking them. While not trying to do a book review, still…

From the earlier piece, and to catch-up, you’ll recall:

Some scientists in Italy did a pretty amazing study. From a few towns, they took blood, urine and feces samples from ten people indicated as infected via the PCR test, and a control group of ten not infected. And what did they find? [The] research team published the presence of 36 different animal venom proteins in the blood and stool samples of patients who tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. Those who tested negative did not have any animal venom proteins. They found not only Krait and King Cobra venoms inside Covid-19 patients but a combination of 20 different snake venoms and 16 venoms from creatures in the ocean, including a starfish venom and 15 cone snail venoms.

Hmm…

Three different laboratory tests were conducted in two countries, and the tissue samples were run through mass spectrometry, liquid chromatography, and ion gas fractioning. And they found no published evidence, not a single piece of DNA evidence of genes from any bat on earth.

But wait! There’s more! As I continue through this book, I find more and more unsettling evidence, details, and flat-out lies, deadly lies, from “our” government to the people from whom it derives its just powers.

Let us proceed…

Earlier in this chapter, I introduced you to researchers at the University of Arizona who discovered the biomarker responsible for the deaths of all Covid-19 patients. [“They had died from high amounts of an enzyme in their blood commonly found in the venom of rattlesnakes… The article and research paper make no mention, nor any correlation, of anything found in the blood of those who died from COVID-19 related to a bat, only snake venom!”] They found that an enzyme called sPLA2 is responsible for the detrimental and deadly health outcomes. Surprisingly, for years, the US Army, the WHO, and the Global Trust had been funding research for a solution to this very same enzyme to create an “oral antidote” for the upcoming Covid-19 pandemic. They had invested in an oral drug for snake venom five years ahead of the worldwide spread of snake venom proteins called spike proteins Now that you have precise knowledge of the purpose and target of their antidote pill - sPLA2 - I must reveal the second study that they deleted from their website. This is the S.T.A.I.R.S. study I referenced earlier. Ophinex’s S.T.A.I.R.S. study used their oral antivenom drug for snakebite victims and treated Covid-19 patients with it, and it worked! web.archive.org/web/20220416080337/https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04969991

The opening sentence of this study is:

“The goals of this 2-part, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 study are to define a safe dose for the population and to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of orally dosed varespladib to improve survival without respiratory failure in patients hospitalized with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), when given in addition to the institutional standard of care therapy.”

Back to the book…

What did Arizona researchers find in the blood of all COVID-19 patients who died in hospitals? Deadly levels of sPLA2, the same snake venom enzyme that Ophirex’s oral drug is being funded to treat. To me, this was the ultimate “aha” moment. I knew that the DOD, the WHO, and the Wellcome Trust were paying for an antidote for their venom-laced virus, which they called SARS-CoV-2.

Our tax dollars at work!

Here are some – perfectly reasonable questions the author asks about the pandemic:

· How can there be zero bat DNA, bat genes, or bat proteins found in the bat-originating virus? I think by now you know the answer. · How did venoms from a starfish and 15 different ocean-floor-crawling cone snails end up in the blood and bowels of ten different Italians? By the way, three of the cone snails mentioned in the study are specifically found along the shores of California. · How did ten Italians living in different cities throughout Italy end up with venoms from 16 different ocean-floor creatures, 3 of which were from California? I mean, did the starfish and the cone snails come to the surface to breathe and then spit their venom in the air? And just six feet away stood ten random people who accidentally inhaled – at the exact moment, mind you – only to find themselves sick a few days later, testing positive for COVID-19, after returning home to Italy? Or maybe all ten people signed up for the same underwater ocean floor excursion. Then, they were all stung by a single starfish, and each person was stung by 15 different cone snails. Hence, that is why the venoms of 16 different sea creatures were found in the samples tested for each of these people.

My own experience with Covid

I caught the deadly mild-cold-presenting Covid once. As previously noted, I and my family were prescribed Ivermectin and HCQ by my family doc.

I did not get vaxxed or boosted for the simple reason that earlier in my career I had been involved in digital imaging with IBM and worked briefly with the Pharmafia, which industry is a heavy user of digital imaging in R&D, and learned that it takes as many as 12 years to get a new vaccine to market. The idea that a new vax, for a brand-new disease, that no one understood, using an entirely new technology (mRNA) that had never completed a successful trial, said “vaccine” created in six months… would be injected into me was fanciful and just not going to happen, nor to my wife and kids. My doc also rejected the clotshot and now is working with other patients of his who did not ask and accepted the injection… and are dealing with the consequences.

Given what I am learning from this book, those who created this, quite obviously man-made, multi-venom that killed and maimed so many… millions?… just need to be, well… they don’t need to continue contributing CO2 to the atmosphere… and these are the same globalists demanding we believe their climate hoax and that the planet needs significant depopulation. If they were, ahh… removed… what could any authorities possibly do to the remover that would be worse than the killing or maiming of that person’s child, parent, or sibling?

… and I haven’t even covered the deathvaxx yet….

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