So I’m reading – on the advice of my doc - this book: Moving Beyond the Covid-19 Lies. If you’d like to have all your conspiracy theories confirmed, and more – waaay more – this is the book for you.

Let’s start with the basics.

The cell receptor in humans to which the COVID spike protein attaches does not exist in any cell in the lungs. Although COVID seems to present as a respiratory virus, it’s not.

The attach point of the spike protein is in the cells of the brain that help control lung function. The COVID spike attaches there, not in the lungs, and then screws up your breathing. No wonder putting patients on a vent did nothing (positive) at all. If the Fire Department hoses the wrong house, the house on fire burns down.

What type of toxins do their dirty work by destroying your ability to breathe? Neurotoxins. Like, well, you know… snake venom.

Remember how Gov DeSantis was using monoclonal antibodies (MAB) as treatment instead of the deathvaxx? What else is treated by MAB? Snake bites.

Researchers in China, in early 2020, found the protein of two different snakes in the virus: The Chinese Cobra and the Chinese Kait. Venom from these snakes attaches to these receptors. Do you know what anti-venom serums are? Monoclonal antibodies. Do you know why they worked on Covid patients? Because Covid is a spike protein from venom.

Oh, but we knew that! Bats, right? Or pangolin? From some cave hundreds of miles from Wuhan. But in the “Wet market” in Wuhan, a bat sneezed on someone and the world died, right?

Wrong.

Some scientists in Italy did a pretty amazing study. From a few towns, they took blood, urine and feces samples from ten people indicated as infected via the PCR test, and a control group of ten not infected. And what did they find?

[The] research team published the presence of 36 different animal venom proteins in the blood and stool samples of patients who tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. Those who tested negative did not have any animal venom proteins. They found not only Krait and King Cobra venoms inside Covid-19 patients but a combination of 20 different snake venoms and 16 venoms from creatures in the ocean, including a starfish venom and 15 cone snail venoms.

Hmm…

Three different laboratory tests were conducted in two countries, and the tissue samples were run through mass spectrometry, liquid chromatography, and ion gas fractioning. And they found no published evidence, not a single piece of DNA evidence of genes from any bat on earth.

But it was a bat virus from a wet market.

But wait… there’s more.

Know what these cell receptors have an even higher affinity for than for animal proteins? Nicotine. You know who was NOT being admitted to hospitals in significant numbers for Covid? Smokers. Chewers. Users of nicotine.

Consider this: You may be learning for the first time that nicotine is a reasonable treatment for COVID-19. Yet, researchers discovered this as early as April, 2020…. The reality is that Fauci and governments worldwide were aware of this [nicotine] study’s results by April of 2020 but turned a blind eye. Instead, they orchestrated a deceptive, multi-million-dollar marketing campaign a couple of weeks after this study and its findings dropped:

THERE IS NO BETTER TIME THAN NOW TO STOP SMOKING, AMERICAN SMOKERS ARE AT A HIGHER RISK TO BE HOSPITALIZED AND OF DYING FROM COVID-19

The “smoke and die” propaganda was just more lies.

And people believed the bat virus, lung infection, smoking-makes-it-worse propaganda… Some still believe it. But, some people still believe communism works, so…

Why did I note at the top that the book was recommended to me by my doc? Because he’s a thinking doc. He prescribed Ivermectin and HCQ at the start of this mess. He wife is a nurse and they both had been on these two drugs from the jump. And never got sick.

Hmm. Ivermectin? Not RunDeathIsNear Remdesivir?

It seems that a study recently - but before the COVID nonsense - was done in Africa on the effectiveness of four different drugs against Ebola. One of these was remdesivir. The summary of the test excluded any reporting on remdesivir. One-quarter of the study… ignored… That’s odd, no?

Why were the results of Remdesivir excluded? Because 53% of the patients on it died. Only 50% of Ebola patients die. Remdesivir kills you faster than Ebola…

Ivermectin, on the other hand…

Interestingly, Ivermectin, which has recently shown to inhibit replication of SARS-COV-2 in cells in vitro, is a positive allosteric of a7 nACHR. Both nicotine and Ivermectin are antidotes to COVID-19 spike proteins because both bind and protect the specific nicotine receptors that the two venom spike proteins target, this preventing COVID symptoms. Once Ivermectin was administered, the nicotine receptors released the venom spike proteins, resulting in improved breathing ability as they latched on to Ivermectin instead.

I may return to the vaxx topic as I complete the book. I’d suggest, if you really want to know what the heck was going on with Covid, the lockdown, the arrests for going to church or to surf, read this book.

The government gave us nothing other than the above title: All lies all the time.

Why?

I’ll get to that later with the clotshot/deathvaxx…