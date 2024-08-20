America REALLY needs to quit this anti-Constitutional “Executive Order” nonsense.

Market manipulation and interference in the business of the legislative branch is not how one “saves democracy;” it’s how one destroys it.

Democrat leadership knows this but couldn’t care less. Democrat voters, on the other hand, just do as they’re told without thinking, in the utter fantasy that the leadership of their party cares in the least about our constitutional framework, equality or law.

The just-tossed-under-the-bus “Biden” Administration has EO’d how the private sector must design AI:

Artificial Intelligence policies must be consistent with my Administration’s dedication to advancing equity and civil rights.

Does the Executive Branch have this authority?

No.

Is it possible this EO even is measurable? That the internal ambiguity of this statement could be presented to a judge or jury objectively to allow them to conclude whether a violation occurred?

No.

So, basically, it’s an end-run around the Constitution and normal democratic processes to advance an ideology?

Yes.

Does it even make sense?

No.

As defined in the current political context, “equity” is the advancement of preferred races and sex over non-preferred races and sex. The Constitution, however, “the supreme law of the land,” and the Civil Rights Act both prohibit preferential treatment by race, sex, etc., etc.

No known logic can be used to advance by race or sex without depriving the non-favored race or sex of their civil rights, and vice versa.

It simply is not possible to advance both.

But – if it advances an anti-democratic ideology that furthers the authoritarianism of the (non-) democratic “Democrat” party, they’ll ram it down our throats, regardless of the rule of law and the negative impact on the country.

If we let them…

Would this “policy” be laughed out of the ballot box had we not unionized teachers … via Executive Order… and still taught Civics… or even logic?

Yes.

Executive Orders have no place in a republic OR a democracy. Funny how the party insisting it is “saving democracy” can’t seem to govern without them…

… it’s almost as though the sovereign people, the demos, through their representatives and senators, don’t want this crap, isn’t it? If we did, we’d ask those we hire to represent us to legislate along these lines… which we have not done.

We are supposed to be in charge around here, and Congress and the president mere hirelings to implement our policies.

Article one, Section 8, of the Constitution defines the authority of the federal government. Nowhere is the phrase or implication allowing the president to do whatever he wants listed in that - short - list of authorities. And, no, the Supremacy Clause doesn’t confer anything but federal supremacy in the event a state tries to override an enumerated power; if that were the case, both the Ninth and Tenth Amendments would be entirely irrelevant, as would Article 1, Section 8…

Maybe it’s time we got back to that…

You know, saving our democratic republic from the “Democrats.”

