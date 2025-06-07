In This Dimension

In This Dimension

Jack Sotallaro
2h

It's a shame that we can no longer trust those organizations that once were the foundations of our culture. When I was attached to NASA you could count on everything they said to be true. It was a life or death conversation for the astronauts. Now the political wind is more powerful than the real wind. Maybe we've finally installed ourselves into the matrix due to our negligence.

It's time we question everybody and every thing. No receipts, no veracity. It will be difficult to trust again.

