If you read one Substack today, put down your Trump v Elon popcorn and read this piece by Ms. Nickson.
Not only is the climate not changing, it is getting more stable, not less. Every single thing the fanatics claim is false. According to Koonin, who runs through all the math: there is no ocean rise, no increased incidence of hurricanes or tornadoes, no melting of Greenland’s ice sheet. There is no diminution of rainfall or increase of rainfall. The oceans are not heating up in any exaggerated way. We have no idea of the effect of the deep ocean yet, by the way. None. In fact of the variables which go into climate, we probably know about 15% of that which needs to be known before we destroy our economies and choke the lives of billions.
One caveat I’ll mention:
We do know what’s happening in the deep ocean. It’s cold down there…
NASA recently did a survey of the deep Atlantic temperatures. What did they find? That the deep oceans were far colder than their models told them they would be. ... But, no problem. They “corrected” the data and, abracadabra! “Global warming” returned – now we even have boiling oceans! I’m a scuba diver and have dived all over the world. Have I ever, anywhere, not needed a wetsuit below about 32 feet? Nope. It’s cold down there. And getting colder, as NASA found and then hid the evidence.
It's a shame that we can no longer trust those organizations that once were the foundations of our culture. When I was attached to NASA you could count on everything they said to be true. It was a life or death conversation for the astronauts. Now the political wind is more powerful than the real wind. Maybe we've finally installed ourselves into the matrix due to our negligence.
It's time we question everybody and every thing. No receipts, no veracity. It will be difficult to trust again.