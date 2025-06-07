If you read one Substack today, put down your Trump v Elon popcorn and read this piece by Ms. Nickson.

Not only is the climate not changing, it is getting more stable, not less. Every single thing the fanatics claim is false. According to Koonin, who runs through all the math: there is no ocean rise, no increased incidence of hurricanes or tornadoes, no melting of Greenland’s ice sheet. There is no diminution of rainfall or increase of rainfall. The oceans are not heating up in any exaggerated way. We have no idea of the effect of the deep ocean yet, by the way. None. In fact of the variables which go into climate, we probably know about 15% of that which needs to be known before we destroy our economies and choke the lives of billions.

One caveat I’ll mention:

We do know what’s happening in the deep ocean. It’s cold down there…