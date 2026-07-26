In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
18h

Looks like some students have “graduated” from cheating in school to forming flash mobs to invade retail stores and make off with whatever they can carry without paying for it.

In deep blue, one-party controlled Oregon, state Democrats have solved school cheating issues by dropping mandatory reading, writing and math proficiency test requirements for graduation.

Democrat leaders claim that these “essential skills” hit students of color, English learners and students with disabilities a lot harder.

While students are still required to finish their regular course credits, they’re not required to pass standardized tests to earn a diploma.

Education malfeasance over the past 35 years created Oregon’s struggling school system that now ranks last in the nation for fourth-grade reading scores, and 49th for eighth-grade math despite school funding increases.

What do you think? Is Oregon’s failing education system graduating cheaters or flash mob thieves?

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