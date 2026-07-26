Once again we are subject to the news that an Affirmative Action poster-child has joined a long line of his brethren in cheating.

But the question society refuses to ask or answer isn’t: “How did he get away with it?” Nor is it: “Why are so many African Americans plagiarizing rather than demonstrating their own capabilities?” It’s not even, “Aren’t they smart enough to make it through their own work?”

No… the question we are afraid to ask is this: “Given that we are more than three generations into government-sponsored cheating on a national scale, why would we expect behavior that is any different?”

For what, exactly, is Affirmative Action (and its bastard child, DEI) but cheating?

It’s cheating those who perform at a higher level, regardless of the reason, of their shot at education or employment or promotion, and of the lifestyle and moral reward of succeeding on one’s own. It’s a policy that earned success must be sacrificed to the pretend “success” of those who essentially cheated their way to their position. It’s cheating African Americans of caring about their own performance, of busting their ass to be the best they can be. It’s cheating society of the productive use of the best talents, hardest work, best ideas rising to the top.

I recall being an IBM Systems Engineer in the early 1990s, with LAUSD as my primary customer. Troubleshooting a virus on a classroom server, I was in a South Central, Los Angeles, High School History classroom for three days. Every day I’d listen to the average black kid – who did not bother taking home books for study – accuse those (few) black kids who did, of “Tryna act white.” With Affirmative Action, why would any HS kid bother studying or getting better or learning what was needed to succeed, when he or she knew that “success” for them was based on cheating others out of their hard work? Whether that meant being hired in the place of a more qualified candidate, or simply having their housing, food and clothing provided by those who worked rather than those who cheated.

Cheating is cheating, regardless of the clothes in which one dresses it up. Catching a cheater here or there is not going to help society any more than our continued sponsorship of cheating as government policy. If we truly believe, if we actually want to show, that we all are equal, this box-checking has got to stop.

The cheating won’t stop until it does. No society or civilization can prosper under a regime that rewards the cheater at the cost of the honest and productive.

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