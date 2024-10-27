The refusal to endorse Harris by both the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, the leading “Progressive” media outlets of each coast, tells us much more than that they don’t want to risk their reputations on an incompetent ignoramus.

They can pretend they’re just going back to their roots of not playing favoritism.

They can tell their credulous readers that this is a required step of objectivity by their news and editorial boards.

For years, however… both “news”papers have been running both editorial and “news” content that, summarized, presents Trump as Hitler and, for months, that Harris is the second coming of Joan of Arc - here to save the Republic.

If they believed that Trump really is channeling Adolf, not endorsing his opponent would be beyond the pale.

If they believed that Harris could and would save the Republic from a descent into the Fourth Reich, the choice of not endorsing her to stop him would be unfathomable.

When two of the three major dailies in America refuse to endorse Joan against Adolf, only one conclusion can be drawn:

They’ve been lying about both of them forever.

The tacit admission by both papers that they’ve been lying in support of the regime should increase the awareness that they will and do lie about anything to ensure the regime continues to gain and keep power.

Their lies about Biden not being senile? They’ve never retracted those.

Their lies about Hunter’s laptop, Covid, Pfizer, Moderna, Fauci, Birx, the border, Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, Russia, inflation, “climate change,” and more … are of a piece.

These clowns lie whenever and however they want.

And they have been more than willing to lie about Harris and Trump to achieve their goals.

The refusal to endorse Harris simply is admitting they’ve been lying all along.

There’s a phrase describing them and their actions:

“Fake news media.”

