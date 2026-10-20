In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7d

America must reject any attempt to turn religious authority into a coercive government within the government. A woman’s rights cannot depend on an imam’s permission, and a person threatened for leaving a faith deserves the protection of the law without politicians calculating whether intervention might offend a constituency. The Red-Green coalition is willing to excuse that coercion and deserves to be confronted and defeated. Period. Full stop.

Calling submission “cultural sensitivity” abandons the people trapped beneath it. We must embrace the Western Tradition. Officials must enforce civil rights wherever intimidation operates, including behind institutional doors. Religious liberty includes the freedom to refuse religious commands, and politicians who sacrifice that freedom for an alliance have no business lecturing Americans about tolerance.

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dave's avatar
dave
7d

Nuke that fuckin shithole

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