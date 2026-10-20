There’s more than too much brouhaha about the 7th-C execution via beheading by Saudi Arabia of these two.

What was their capital crime?

It turns out their capital crime was more egregious than simply kissing where it’s forbidden in their culture. These two unmarried, not-pregnant lovebirds decided to make “the beast with two backs” (Shakespeare, Othello) in a room up the stairs & off the main portion of the mosque, per current reports. They had a “friend” keep lookout. When the “friend” was turned down for a piece of the action, he dropped a dime on the lovers.

What is the OMG!! - Western - description of their transgression? The errors in the below do not include the execution of the lovebirds, and the “friend” evidently is doing 20 years in a Saudi prison.

Saudi Arabia has EXECUTED [ Newlywed] Bangladeshi Couple Nazrul islam Abdul Basir and Siri Akhtar.

(The corrections / update here have no material effect on the remainder of the original piece, nor its point.)

(Where civilized people would frown at the actions of the dynamic duo, Islam executed them. I have italicized additions and used strike-through for deletions .)

Who are those complaining most loudly?

Self- proclaimed “multiculturalists.”

And this is where the macabre hilarity ensues: The prefix “multi” actually has a meaning…

First, these two were muslims entirely aware of the rules of their culture and the penalty for transgression. Choosing their transgression inside KSA, in perhaps the holiest mosque in the global home of islam was a particularly anti-cultural choice. Oops. (Maybe the left thinks these two were “above the law?”)

Second, the culture into which they were born and had chosen not to leave expected and then levied this punishment. It’s a violent, barbaric and ruthless culture acting as it has for 1,400 years. And it was theirs.

“Multiculturalists” demand this culture here. Adults want it outlawed.

Seeing as abhorrent their execution for extra-marital sex where their culture does not allow it is nothing other than an expectation and projection by Western “multiculturalists” (LOL - there aren’t any, as this brouhaha demonstrates), of uniquely Western values onto a non-Western culture. So patriarchal.

“Multiculturalism” isn’t about odd dress and weird food. It incudes throwing your garbage in the river and taking a dump on the sidewalk. You don’t get to accept physics and reject gravity. It’s a package deal. Beheadings, being burned alive, being stoned to death, gang-rape of a virgin by the authorities before her execution, execution of a woman for the crime of being raped… all are part of the “multicultural” package.

“Multiculturalists” should applaud the behaviors of the non-Western cultures they revere as they demand we see these non-Western cultures as, at minimum, our equal, and, according to the loudest “multiculturalists,” as our superiors. Or they are not really “multiculturalist,” are they? (Spoiler alert: They aren’t.)

Until SHTF, of course, when a non-Western culture behaves in a non-Western way…

The objection to this execution is a Western monocultural response, just as is the absurdity of fantasizing that uniquely Western “Human Rights” somehow are “global,” which is, itself, a monocultural view.

In the current vernacular, commenting negatively on this millennia-old cultural practice of islam is so oppressively “colonialist” as to get one thrown out of polite society in the West.

Oxford recently held a debate on a motion to be suspicious of islam. The motion lost. I guess being “suspicious” of a culture beheading newlyweds for kissing is beyond the pale…

Was their execution obscene? Of course it was. But when you put your hand in a fire, you should expect to get burned.

A true multiculturalist - of which exactly none exist on the left - understands that this is their culture, their choice, and not our business unless we are going to extend the domain of the Western Civilization these same leftists pretend to abhor across all of humanity. Talk about “regime change!”

Third, note that the reporting on this couple is that he wanted to go elsewhere while she wanted to visit this mosque.

Adam: Eve has an apple for you.

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