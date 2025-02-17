A recent comment of mine on another post about “white supremacy” resulted in requests to post that comment as a regular Substack post.
Here is that comment in its entirety:
A world without “white supremacy” would be a world without electrical, water or sewage grids, without planes, trains or automobiles, without modern medical care, phosphate fertilizers feeding the world or ships to transport grain to countries incapable of feeding themselves (due to their lack of whites; see: S Africa, all of Africa, S America, various aborigine tribes, etc.)
No one in the global south or the Americas before Contact ever invented anything. Modernity was invented by white males. Period.
If one wants to know what civilization would be like without whites and our inarguable superior intellect, just look at those cohorts living outside our civilization. They remain Neolithic. No wheel. No glass. No food. Half the kids die before age 5; 1/3 of the women die in childbirth.
[China is a *partial* exception. They’ve managed some of modernity, mostly by stealing from the West, but never did even learn to melt sand into glass, which is why there are no craters on the moon with Chinese names…]
Who invented civil rights and the morality of equal treatment? Self-government? “Affirmative Action?” White men.
We built a world of complex systems to feed, trade, clothe, house humanity. No one else did that. Take away whites and locals can’t even keep those systems running. Again: S Africa.
What is the focus against whites giving us? A competency crisis:
How about we stop blaming whites for what they’ve created and willingly shared, start expecting non-whites to live up to their ability to do other than shoot each other, burn down cities and be hired and promoted on melanin? Unless, of course, they know that’s their only way forward…
I was born, raised and educated in South Africa. I was registered at birth as an American citizen since my father was an American. I moved permanently to the United States in 1962. I have never returned to South Africa. I do not want to destroy the fond memories of that beautiful country and its friendly people. The country has been on a steady downward trajectory since 1994 when the communist/socialist African National Congress (ANC) took power. The harsh truth is that South Africa is doomed to continue its downward cycle and struggle economically, socially and politically because of widespread political corruption. South Africa was once the Southern Hemisphere's "America." It had a burgeoning industrial and manufacturing base supplied with abundant, reliable electrical energy. Today it suffers from "load-shedding" and blackouts. Mismanagement and corruption have crippled the nation's regional power grid, once the envy of the world. Crime is rampant. Unemployment is near 33 percent. Urban centers, like Johannesburg, the nation’s largest city, wreak of decay with abandoned buildings, its streets littered with trash and vendor stalls, some selling your neighbor’s stolen property. Today’s South Africans are the victims of a government that’s more interested in its own welfare than that of the people it claims to represent.