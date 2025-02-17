A recent comment of mine on another post about “white supremacy” resulted in requests to post that comment as a regular Substack post.

Here is that comment in its entirety:

A world without “white supremacy” would be a world without electrical, water or sewage grids, without planes, trains or automobiles, without modern medical care, phosphate fertilizers feeding the world or ships to transport grain to countries incapable of feeding themselves (due to their lack of whites; see: S Africa, all of Africa, S America, various aborigine tribes, etc.)

No one in the global south or the Americas before Contact ever invented anything. Modernity was invented by white males. Period.

If one wants to know what civilization would be like without whites and our inarguable superior intellect, just look at those cohorts living outside our civilization. They remain Neolithic. No wheel. No glass. No food. Half the kids die before age 5; 1/3 of the women die in childbirth.

[China is a *partial* exception. They’ve managed some of modernity, mostly by stealing from the West, but never did even learn to melt sand into glass, which is why there are no craters on the moon with Chinese names…]

Who invented civil rights and the morality of equal treatment? Self-government? “Affirmative Action?” White men.

We built a world of complex systems to feed, trade, clothe, house humanity. No one else did that. Take away whites and locals can’t even keep those systems running. Again: S Africa.

What is the focus against whites giving us? A competency crisis:

https://www.palladiummag.com/2023/06/01/complex-systems-wont-survive-the-competence-crisis/

How about we stop blaming whites for what they’ve created and willingly shared, start expecting non-whites to live up to their ability to do other than shoot each other, burn down cities and be hired and promoted on melanin? Unless, of course, they know that’s their only way forward…

