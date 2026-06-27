In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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I understand your distaste for the mob immigration, and I share your belief. All you say is perfectly clear and provable. Then you bring up abortion. I can see the truth in your argument for allowing abortion, however I do not believe the taking of an innocent life can ever be government policy. That's the line that I will no cross. Aside from my strongly held religious belief, abortion is murder, not a medical procedure. The ending of a life that never did anything wrong and for which that person is not even responsible for being is horrendous. I usually agree with you, and mostly do here as well. You lost me at abortion.

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