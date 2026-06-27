Having been asked to what do I pay the most attention, my answer:

Mass Immigration

Mass immigration is a catastrophe for the First World. The root and purpose of importing millions of illiterate, pre-modern, uncivilized, ideologically dangerous men who will never be able to compete in any first world economy are unacknowledged but cannot be overstated: Our elites believe that Whites must be replaced.

Why must the elites replace White men? Because White men don’t put up with the globalist idiocy under which their european / neocon elites insist on drowning their cultures. ONLY White men have – ever – overthrown tyranny. And the tyrannical WEF and its neocon soulmates in America are tyrants who do not want White men around to stop them.

The lack of response by anyone outside a few men in Belfast is astonishing. The supremacy we give to the Subsaharan Africans now in America is part-and-parcel of this amazing destruction. We are allowing these people to beat and loot and rape and murder without accountability. We free them from consequences rather than imprisoning or executing them as we would do if we actually cared about our women and children, our freedom and safety. This will destroy us. It is intentional.

The only possible immediate future for a europe (and America will not be far behind) drowning in economically useless third worlders invited in by these elites is death and destruction. Once the last white man retires (not having had kids because europeans don’t believe in the future enough to populate it), is “replaced” by illiterate anti-modernity ideologues, the welfare on which these third world parasites survive will go to zero. Unable to provide goods or services, or to farm at the scale required to feed europe, europe only can devolve to bankruptcy, hunger, starvation, no heat in winter, no electricity, no water works, no NatGas … and war of all against all.

The ignorance and rejection of this reality by so many in the West will destroy us. The decades-long internalization of our being on top, the assumption that everyone wants to be just like us, that if given the chance, a change of geography or yet even more entitlement, above and beyond what the three generations of Affirmative Action have provided, will fantastically cause a change of culture - the Magic Dirt theory – are lethal. The entire establishment’s attack on whites, we who invented the entirety of the modern world, the only people who ever terminated slavery, the only culture in which women, children, animals and the environment are given rights and protected by law and custom, is a lethal attack on liberty and law, and must be answered if ANY rights are to survive.

The Democrat Party is now communist

The Democrat Party has become communist. No, that’s not hyperbole. Look at the election results this past week in NY. AFTER the authoritarianism and rejection of law by Mamdani had become clear; they voted communism anyway. Communism is antithetical to freedom, liberty, prosperity, fertility, productivity, progress, and our future. If you’re not familiar with this book, you should be if the future interests you. Communism resulted in the murder by the State of well over 100,000,000 people last century. It will do the same here if we keep electing communists - which is what the Democrat base has become. I am not at all confident, as many pundits are, that the civil war starting within the Democrat party will wind up with the traditional Democrats winning.

I’m old enough to recall the “two” parties working together to get stuff done; those days are over, unless, of course, one considers the Republicans and their utter lack of adhering to the reasons America gave them the majority, ARE working with Democrats to “get stuff done,” this “stuff” being the destruction of America, which cannot be dismissed. With the elected “Republican” majority unwilling even to attempt to secure elections, this deadly cooperation must be considered. Our free future is very much in doubt. Congress is so appallingly corrupt that it boggles the mind. And there is, by design, very little we can do about it. We sure as hell can’t vote our way out of this mess.

My final issue is both more complex and very simple. As such it requires a longer explanation. It rests on two foundational issues: evolution, which is not going to be altered by policy, and abortion.

Empathy Voting

Women are far more empathetic than men. This is evolution, natural selection at work. It will not, as it cannot, be overcome by policy; it is hundreds of millennia of natural selection. It takes empathy to bear and raise children, just as it takes a lack of empathy to kill those a danger to those women and children, which is the role of men. Empathy is upstream from the voting and policy choices women make. These choices often are antithetical to the function of a safe and secure culture, which is why history shows no matriarchies. “Government is force,” and women have never, across 300,000 years of human evolution, been selected for force.

As George Washington pointed out in his second inaugural address: “Government is not reason; it is not eloquent; it is force.” And when people choose to use government to accomplish their goals they are choosing to use force, not reason and certainly not eloquence.

.. and not empathy.

Empathy is at the root of open borders, unsafe streets, schoolyards and airport lounges, decarceration, lack of incarceration, defunding police, not executing thugs, and not firing crappy teachers because “She’s doing her best.”

We can complain about suffrage all we want, we can insist on repealing the 19th Amendment. It won’t happen. How do we address the issue? Disenfranchisement is one of two ways to deal with this; what’s the other way?

The abortion wars

It is easy for those on the right to demand an end to abortion. “A child is a gift from God,” we are told, and this is true. But it also is true that our freedom and liberty are gifts from God. And it is true that our freedoms and liberties are infringed by the actions of unwanted kids, that what once, within our lifetimes, was a high-trust society no longer is so because of the behavior of unwanted children and the men and women they grow to become.

Can any of us look at the huge number of brawls on Spirit Airlines, Carnival Cruise Lines, the average metro school yard or hallway, pick-an-airport lounge, or watch the looting of a convenience store or the beating into a coma or a funeral home of a white kid by a feral bunch of black kids who have no idea who their own dad is, and think that these kids were … wanted? No.

Is anyone going to put the abortion genie back into the bottle? Also no.

What are the political and geopolitical implications of the right’s war on abortion? Sixty percent of women vote left, largely because of abortion. The real political problem here is that the Democrats know they can go as far left as they wish – no limits, no guardrails – as long as they have a large majority of women in America and the men voting as their women – mates and hopeful mates – demand. Not because of Democrat policies, not because of the detrimental results of those policies, not because of the enhancement of security or freedom or liberty or prosperity of those policies – all of their policies wage war against these foundations of civil society. Simply because of the Democrat political hold on the issue of abortion

Every argument about the results of women voting 60% for Democrat policies for the simple reason of protecting abortion, policies which harm them, as our most vulnerable, yet most important, people, and blaming Democrat policies… can be made against Republicans.

If women and geopolitics are so important, if the social pathologies injuring women are important – and they are, simply accept that abortion is here to stay and watch women begin voting for safety for themselves and their kids. I have never understood how the “Party of Limited Government,” of “Constitutional Originalism” can find abortion in the enumerated powers or decide that a government that can reach into the lives of individual women, is in any way “limited.” Ensuring women vote against a safe, civil society is in no one’s interest.

What’s it going to be? More pathologies loose on our streets, more invasion by Turd World illiterate violent savages, more pressure on housing, prices, education, emergency rooms, welfare… or accepting that abortion is here to stay and understanding that unwanted kids are a societal disaster?

The GOP can fix this problem all by itself simply by ceasing its resistance. Why don’t they?

Returning to a sane, secure, safe, modern, prosperous society based on the rule of law and its enforcement will require the right ceasing their opposition to abortion. In doing so, women can be freed to vote for either party, open borders can be closed without political warfare, and the lurch towards communism by Democrats can be reversed.

Are we really willing to accept the accelerating destruction of America, of the future of our children… over abortion?

Is telling women what they can and cannot do really more important than our free, safe, prosperous, secure and innovative future?

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