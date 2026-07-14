We are going to wind up spending years and trillions of borrowed dollars and who knows how many American lives to ensure oil flows from the Gulf for an irrelevant Europe and an adversarial China.

Tell me how this makes sense.

Sure wish we’d quit screwing around. Would those who built The West be wasting time, men, and resources to maintain and defend it? Familiarize yourself with Charlemagne before answering. We wouldn’t be here if they had.

They’re never gonna live up to any agreement. Should we have started this? I’d argue “Yes,” for the reasons I’ve stated: dirty bomb capability, 12th imam idiocy. But the “No” argument carries weight, too.

Should we continue this crap, spending billions on un-serious scratching of an itch, just wipe out the bastards, amputate the problem from the body politic, or just go home?

We don’t need the oil. The petrodollar is on its way out. KSA has obviated our military support by signing a defense agreement with Red China.

Let the countries who need oil from the Gulf deal with the problem.

If Surber is correct and the people aren’t going to overthrow the terrorist-funding government costing lives, money, and time (mankind’s only irreplaceable resource) all over the planet to advance their barbarism, then the people are part of the problem and not worth saving. Just nuke them. Faster-Better-Cheaper.

Before getting on your high horse about nukes, nuking Japan saved between 6-9M lives, depending on the estimates from the US Army (low estimate) or US Navy (high estimate). Had we nuked Pyongyang in July, 1950, we’d not have killed 2M Koreans and tens of thousands of Americans, or still be there 75 years and trillions of dollars later, and Vietnam may not have happened. Had we nuked Hanoi in 1964, we’d not have killed 2M Vietnamese and tens of thousands of Americans.

Get it done or admit we’re not going to and come home.

Share