Americans today find themselves with a truly lawless government. A government willing to do anything, legal or illegal, to gain and hold power.

This is the government the Founders warned us about and ensured we had firearms to oppose. And, no, we don’t “need F15s and nuclear bombs,” as this anti-American “president” so often repeats when he’s awake. The pilots and crewmen, infantrymen and tank drivers, soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines… live next door to us. The Nuremberg Trials need to inform their actions, as the UCMJ must inform their executing illegal orders.

A Chain of Abuses

Let’s talk about a “chain of abuses,” a chain too long for one stack, and that continues to grow every day. What is the “Joe Biden” administration doing?

Breaking the immigration law thousands of times each day.

Spending taxpayer money without those funds being appropriated via Congress. Congress has NOT authorized spending money to fly illegal aliens into or around the nation. One would have thought that United States v. Kendall, in 1838, further adjudicated when Nixon tried to impound funds – interpreted as an unconstitutional line item veto, would have put a stop to this. As the anti-American AG has NOT put a stop to this and lies to us about being “neutral;” the government – obviously – has two sets of laws and executions – one for Americans and one for Democrats and illegal aliens – the federal government is absolutely acting lawlessly.

Providing housing and money – via EBT cards, hotel rooms, bus and airfare – to outlaws it is responsible for not allowing here and for removing once they are here, not for housing, feeding and transporting.

Kicking out Americans to house illegals – when the responsibility of the government is to kick illegals out – of the country entirely.

EVERYTHING the government is doing with illegal aliens other than throwing them out… is illegal.

The States put limits on the feds when the states created the feds

Foreign Aid. Go find foreign aid in the enumerated powers listing the authorities the superior states delegated to the inferior Federal government. Don’t find it? Correct. Nowhere in our “government of laws,” which “no one is above,” is delegated to the federal government the authority to redistribute American tax dollars to foreign countries.

Overthrowing foreign governments, from Iran in 1953 to Ukraine in 2014 – is … wait for it… illegal.

FBI and ATF. Check the enumerated powers again. Find “General Police Powers?” No? Guess what? They are reserved, not delegated. That means the Several States did NOT authorize the feds to have a police force or conduct police operations.

Education, marriage, abortion, sports, bathrooms… NONE of these are within the authority of the Federal government. Executive Order or legislation to the contrary, the federal government, when acting in these areas, is acting illegally.

Governors must stand up to their responsibility

If Governors were doing their jobs and holding to the fire the federal government, the Deep State – absolutely a product of not enforcing the enumerated powers – could not exist. This is the ultimate Amendment, the Tenth Amendment, in the Bill of Rights, and a requirement for any and all governors to enforce… and none of them are:

Amendment X The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

Reserved vs delegated powers. The feds have the latter, not the former.

The Tenth Amendment was intended to confirm the understanding of the people at the time the Constitution was adopted, that powers not granted to the United States were reserved to the States or to the people. It added nothing to the instrument as originally ratified."1 "The amendment states but a truism that all is retained which has not been surrendered. There is nothing in the history of its adoption to suggest that it was more than declaratory of the relationship between the national and state governments as it had been established by the Constitution before the amendment or that its purpose was other than to allay fears that the new national government might seek to exercise powers not granted, and that the states might not be able to exercise fully their reserved powers."2 That this provision was not conceived to be a yardstick for measuring the powers granted to the Federal Government or reserved to the States was firmly settled by the refusal of both Houses of Congress to insert the word "expressly" before the word "delegated,"3 and was confirmed by Madison's remarks in the course of the debate, which took place while the proposed amendment was pending, concerning Hamilton's plan to establish a national bank. "Interference with the power of the States was no constitutional criterion of the power of Congress. If the power was not given, Congress could not exercise it; if given, they might exercise it, although it should interfere with the laws, or even the Constitutions of the States.

Why do we accept being taxed for actions the feds are not allowed to do?

Governors should reject federal taxation to pay for activities the feds are not allowed to do. Take a look at the Federal budget. EVERYTHING unsupported by the enumerated powers IS ILLEGAL. Governors should reject taxation for their citizens that contributes to illegal spending by the feds.

Each governor should review the federal budget, strike out every item not supported by the enumerated powers, total the remainder, divide it by the number of taxpayers nationally, multiply the result by the taxpayers in his or her state, and ensure that amount and no more is levied on the citizens of that state using whatever taxation methodology of their state, and provide to the IRS that amount with the necessary information on each taxpayer.

Governors must not be complicit in violating the Constitution by funding illegal actions of the federal government.

Roe and this election

For women concerned about abortion and Roe, a question: Have you read it?

Roe is very precise in that it prohibits a state from restricting abortion… IN THE FIRST TRIMESTER.. but allows a state to prohibit it later in the term. The ONLY guarantee a woman has to choose abortion after the first trimester is not to be found in Roe, but in Dobbs, by returning that question to each individual state.

Primary Holding [Roe] A person may choose to have an abortion until a fetus becomes viable, based on the right to privacy contained in the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Viability means the ability to live outside the womb, which usually happens between 24 and 28 weeks after conception. XI To summarize and to repeat: 1. A state criminal abortion statute of the current Texas type, that excepts from criminality only a lifesaving procedure on behalf of the mother, without regard to pregnancy stage and without recognition of the other interests involved, is violative of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. (a) For the stage prior to approximately the end of the first trimester, the abortion decision and its effectuation must be left to the medical judgment of the pregnant woman's attending physician. (b) For the stage subsequent to approximately the end of the first trimester, the State, in promoting its interest in the health of the mother, may, if it chooses, regulate the abortion procedure in ways that are reasonably related to maternal health. (c) For the stage subsequent to viability, the State in promoting its interest in the potentiality of human life may, if it chooses, regulate, and even proscribe, abortion except where it is necessary, in appropriate medical judgment, for the preservation of the life or health of the mother.

Want true access to abortion after the first trimester? Then you support overturning Roe and returning the issue to the States, many of which have passed legislation allowing abortion after the first trimester – something Roe DID NOT DO.

Don’t want your state to outlaw abortion? Well… are you on the side of democracy only when you get your way? If a state provides limits – that’s the democracy Democrats pretend they are “trying to save,” so quit complaining.

Uncontrolled Feds

The American government is out of control. It is up to the citizens to rein it in.

And ONLY Trump shows any inclination of doing so and returning us to the Constitutional Rule of Law.

And THAT is what’s on the ballot in November: a lawless or a lawful federal government.

Which do YOU want for you and your kids?

