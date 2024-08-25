Americans should NEVER accept the absolute tyranny of acting against, or without the authority of the laws made by our representatives. “A pen and a phone” is totalitarianism and must be recognized as such - and rejected - by any people wishing to remain free.

No president is elected to legislate; their role is to enforce what our representatives legislate, period:

All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.

America is or is not a nation of laws. Unenforced laws are expectations and acceptance of tyranny.

Because crossing our border illegally is illegal, and a felony, Trump should, on Day One, arrest for aiding and abetting, conspiracy to break the law, accessory before & after the fact :

every executive in every NGO, religious, and governmental organization assisting illegal aliens in crossing the border, providing them aid, cash, EBT, Driver License, voter registration, food, transportation, or shelter. This must include the providers of a phone app on how to break the law, and Apple & Samsung executives hosting that app in their online stores

Every HR mgr who has hired a foreign national without using e-verify to ensure legal authorization for work

Every State official who has motor-votered an illegal alien onto the DL and voter roles

Begin the process of pulling-out all federal funds to any “sanctuary” jurisdiction - city, county or state. No highway funds, no education funds, no military bases, no police funds, not one thin dime.

Perhaps even earlier, immediately following the vote of the Electoral College, he should publicly tell DHS employees that any of them releasing illegals into America - against our current immigration law - will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and the Nuremberg defense won’t work for them; obey and enforce the law or go to jail.

Further, he should use his inauguration speech to describe to the world - and to mis-educated Americans (“Much talk has been held over the last four years about ‘misinformation;’ well, the idea that the federal government can step outside the enumerated powers, is misinformation”) that ours is a government of limited, enumerated powers, and that “draining the swamp” means putting the federal government, for the first time since FDR, back into that box.

Powers not delegated to the Feds are none of their business. These powers and authority fall - entirely - within the Ninth and Tenth Amendments. That is the entire purpose of 9A and 10A, without which the Constitution would not have been ratified and our nation would not exist.

Among the powers NOT DELEGATED to the federal government, which includes ALL THREE BRANCHES:

Foreign aid

Abortion (Roe never should have been heard by a federal court as it was outside their authority; Dobbs recognized abortion as a Tenth Amendment issue and put it back where it belongs, the States. Refusal to accept this is to refuse to accept the Rule of Law)

Marriage

Bathrooms

Education

Federal land ownership

Sports

Healthcare

Energy

… and more

Speaking of NGOs… seriously?

If an organization is “Non-Governmental,” exactly what, and by what authority, is that organization given taxpayer funds?

If we wanted that organization, we’d ask our legislators to create and fund it. If not, it’s a flat-out illegal expenditure of - our - money.

If you want to know how and why the swamp got so deep, it’s because of exactly this: allowing lobbyists and unelected and elected officials and bureaucrats to ignore and so expand outside of their constitutional roles.

If “Draining the swamp” means anything other than enforcing the Constitution every elected official takes an oath not only to enforce but to “protect and defend,” the swamp not only will not, but cannot be drained. It only will continue to increase its depth as our liberty, freedom, prosperity and future sink within it.

And anyone stupid enough to say the Constitution is “outmoded” or “archaic” should just be ignored as an ignorant enemy of the Rule of Law. Don’t like it? Change it. “Too hard” just means you don’t want the change enough or not enough of your fellow citizens agree with you.

It’s a Democratic Republic, remember? Not a tyranny of “a pen and a phone.”

