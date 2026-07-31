One wonders:

Is the goal here to overthrow the D establishment and put the DSA fully & officially in charge of the DNC?

If major D fundraisers are telling allies within the party structure they’ll only open their wallets for the DSA, that could be very bad.

Why would they do that? Because the DNC executives have so badly screwed up that the feeling they can’t defeat Trump & MAGA with a semi-sane D party, will cause them to move their money left…

The RNC will have no idea how to respond other than to clutch their pearls harder.

Democrats have an attitude of just win, baby. Republicans are allergic to voters and spent much of 2010 mocking the Tea Party. They have spent the past 10 years mocking MAGA.

One major party afraid of their shadow, and the other party going hard-core commie… not good.

With “leaders” like Thune and McConnell, is a different outcome even plausible?

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