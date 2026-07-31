In This Dimension

In This Dimension

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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I disagree.

Yes, the Republicans are as whiny as you say, and the Democrats are eating their young. However, a different outcome is probably possible because the MAGA folks and the truly conservative Republicans will stay the course (I can't see them voting for any commie), and the Democrats who hate commies more than Trump could still either vote "R" or stay home for the mid-terms. Whatever happens for the mid-terms, the "D" party will be weaker and still in disarray for the presidential in 2028.

With their tissue thin bench, they're probably in for a trip to the woodshed then too.

Just my opinion.

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