There seems to be a daily increase in those Trumpers excusing the lack of arrests & prosecutions by Trump’s team by contemplating all the work going on “behind the scenes” as Trump gets ready to drop an ACME piano on their heads.

This is absurd. I thought we’d had enough “4D chess” bullshit in Trump v1.0.

Why would a guy whose trademark is transparency & blunt, direct talk… hide criminal prosecutions behind a bunch of opacity? That would make no sense at all.

Have any of his major moves not been laid-out in advance? NATO funding by Europe? Tariffs? No.

Trump’s character is up-front and out in the open. It always has been. If you don’t see it, he’s not doing it.

The bottom line in Trump v2.0 is that he’s not getting it done.

So much public evidence exists to indict Hilary, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Wray, Mayorkas, Garland, Blinken, Biden, Berger, Lerner…. that not to have done so by now only can be explained logically in one way: He’s not going to do it. Ever.

I voted for Trump three times.

I voted for action, not inaction.

I voted for deportations, not speeches by admin officials to humiliate the press, or a president just bending over to Courts wildly exceeding their jurisdiction, saying, “Thank you, Sir! May I have another?”

I voted for investigations into the Covid scamdemic, the airline CEOs who broke the law flying in thousands of illegal aliens, the termination of the broadcast license of CBS for blatant election interference.

I voted for the rule of law. If that were Trump’s priority, we’d see an entirely different view than we see today. As just one example, that douchebag Sen van Hollen (D-MS13) has not been charged with violating the Logan Act - which is still on the books.

Tell me why that useless bastard who never will amount to anything but a drain on the taxpayers from prison and welfare, has not been charged with violating the civil rights of the 4.0 star student and athlete - who would have been a net gain and value to society - by stabbing him to death..

As another, SCOTUS is an Article 3 creation having no jurisdiction over the Article 2 executive in foreign policy. None. They should be publicly ignored. Not ignoring them would present a constitutional crisis.

I did NOT vote for a breeze to waft through the Establishment bringing a scent of fresh change.

I voted for a tornado to tear it apart and scatter it to the farthest corners of the earth.

And Trump is not getting it done.

Maybe, as did the Founders, rescuing America from tyranny is a DIY project. I guess we’ll find out…

